Huddersfield Town Complete Signing Of Tom Ince From Derby County

Huddersfield have signed Tom Ince from Derby for an undisclosed fee on an initial three-year contract.

Tom Ince, 25, has signed a three-year contract with an option to extend by a further year and joins from the Championship side for an undisclosed fee.

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner told the club’s official website: “Everybody in England knows that Tom has high quality. He has been one of the best players in the Championship for many years now.

“He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he’s on the pitch, so I’m very happy to welcome him to the club today.

“I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League.

“He has had a taste of the division and is desperate to show everyone that he belongs. I think he can be a big player for us.”

Tpm Ince began his career at Liverpool but came to prominence at Blackpool before joining Hull and then Derby.

