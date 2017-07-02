Huddersfield Town Set To Re-Sign Chelsea Midfielder Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer is reportedly set for another loan spell with Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with the Terriers and helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

Kasey Palmer appeared 27 times for the club in all competitions – he scored five goals and provided three assists.

West London Sport say Chelsea are keen for him to pick up more first-team experience and are close to agreeing a loan deal with Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old signed for the Chelsea academy from Charlton in 2013, but has yet to make an appearances for the Blues first-team – despite working his way through the ranks at several other clubs whilst being out on loan.

