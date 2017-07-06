Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Human rights violation: El-Zakzaky loses in court

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human rights violation suit filed against the Nigerian Army by the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was struck out by a Federal High Court in Kaduna on Thursday. Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja, under Justice Gabriel Kolawole had earlier delivered judgment on the infringement of the fundamental rights […]

Human rights violation: El-Zakzaky loses in court

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.