Human urine better than fertiliser, expert says – Nigeria Today
|
Human urine better than fertiliser, expert says
Nigeria Today
An environmental engineer, Mr Isaac Bryant, on Saturday urged conversion of human urine into fertiliser and other products that would have higher environmental value. “Urine, which most of us consider as waste, is a valuable resource which we can use …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!