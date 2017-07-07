Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Humblesmith: I Was A Virgin Until I Got To Lagos, Girls Here Are More Exposed

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Afropop recording artist, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, better known by his stage name Humblesmith is the young man who became a star after releasing monster hits such as Osinachi, Jukwese, and latest trending song, Focus. In an interview with Broadway TV, the Ebonyi State-born star said he has had romantic propositions from men and he never …

The post Humblesmith: I Was A Virgin Until I Got To Lagos, Girls Here Are More Exposed appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.