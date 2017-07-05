Humblesmith set to unveil New Video to ‘FOCUS’ I B.T.S Photos

The N-Tyze Entertainment superstar, Humblesmith who has been trending and topping charts with his new song, FOCUS has taken a step further by shooting the video for the song. The video was shot on location in Lagos by Clarence Peters. Here are some B.T.S photos of the video.

The post Humblesmith set to unveil New Video to ‘FOCUS’ I B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

