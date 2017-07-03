Pages Navigation Menu

HURIWA condemns lynching of alleged Badoo boys

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics

A PRO-DEMOCRACY and Non-Governmental Organisation, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA),has condemned the growing resort to primitive self help by mobs against suspected criminals even as it has asked the Lagos State police command to check the expanding use of lynch mob ‘justice’ against suspected members of the killer Badoo cult group. The Rights […]

