HURIWA condemns lynching of alleged Badoo boys

A PRO-DEMOCRACY and Non-Governmental Organisation, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA),has condemned the growing resort to primitive self help by mobs against suspected criminals even as it has asked the Lagos State police command to check the expanding use of lynch mob ‘justice’ against suspected members of the killer Badoo cult group. The Rights […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

