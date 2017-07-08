Hurray!!!! Prices of food stuffs crash ( Find out the foods that crash )

Prices of food items have started coming down in Nasarawa State following the arrival of newly harvested farm produce. A survey conducted around Keffi markets of the state on Friday revealed that the prices of maize, groundnut and local rice had reduced, but that foreign rice was still expensive. A bag of maize is now …

The post Hurray!!!! Prices of food stuffs crash ( Find out the foods that crash ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

