Hushpuppi blasts Twitter user reminding EFCC to investigate his source of wealth

Coming after Kcee vowed to petition the Economic and Financial crime commission agency to investigate Malaysia based Lagos big boy, a twitter user reminded the EFCC to investigate Hush’s source of wealth. Wel,, the Lagos socialite decided not to take it on the low and he replied harshly… See their exchange below… Hushpuppi celebrated his …

The post Hushpuppi blasts Twitter user reminding EFCC to investigate his source of wealth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

