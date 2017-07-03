Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hushpuppi blasts Twitter user reminding EFCC to investigate his source of wealth

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Coming after Kcee vowed to petition the Economic and Financial crime commission agency to investigate Malaysia based Lagos big boy, a twitter user reminded the EFCC to investigate Hush’s source of wealth. Wel,, the Lagos socialite decided not to take it on the low and he replied harshly… See their exchange below… Hushpuppi celebrated his …

The post Hushpuppi blasts Twitter user reminding EFCC to investigate his source of wealth appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.