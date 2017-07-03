Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hushpuppi celebrates daughter’s birthday in Dubai, shows off alleged babymama (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Hushpuppi celebrates daughter's birthday in Dubai, shows off alleged babymama (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Malaysian-based Nigerian man known as Husspuppi has celebrated his daughter's birthday at Ajman in Dubai. The social media celebrity threw a lavish party for his little girl at the capital of the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. Hushpuppi

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.