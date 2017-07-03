Pages Navigation Menu

Hushpuppi celebrates his daughter’s birthday (Photos)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Malaysia based Lagos big Boy, Hushpuppi celebrated his daughter, Julia’s Birthday at Ajman, the capital of the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates. The socialite who is embroiled in a dissing saga with some celebrities, shared a photo of his daughter and wrote “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Julia. Blessings fall on …

The post Hushpuppi celebrates his daughter’s birthday (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.