Hushpuppi Shows The Original Patek Phillipe Wristwatch [Photo]

Gucci Boy and Big Spender, Hushpuppi shares the picture of the real Patek Phillipe on his wrist. He shaded Ice Prince and Phyno for wearing the fake version of the wristwatch days ago. Source: Instagram

The post Hushpuppi Shows The Original Patek Phillipe Wristwatch [Photo] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

