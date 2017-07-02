I Am Part Of Biafra Agitation, Whether They Like It Or Not Biafra Must Be Actualized – Asari Dokubo Declares

Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, ​has reiterated​ his support ​for ​Nnamdi Kanu,​ declaring that he is not a Nigerian but a Biafran.

​He also called for Niaying, “The solution is for us to leave! Every one of us. Simple. We want to; we wan leave. No gragra, no nothing. Na gragra dey tear cloth.”

Asari-Dokubo also said that he did not have any investment in Nigeria because it was an enemy territory and that his investments would not be safe.

​The former warlord said these in a video ​he posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.

​His words: ​“I’m not concerned about what Nigerians think about me, I’m only concerned about what Ijaw people think about me.​ ​Sometimes I think that, what would those who call themselves Nigerians think about me, they are stealing from us.

“What sort of worry is more than they go to Abuja every end of the month, 36 states plus Abuja, plus agencies plus 747 local governments to share the resources of souk? What is more criminal than that, while souk remain at the backyard of the world​.​

“What is more that somebody come to your house, take your pot of soup, and look at you, and share the pot of soup to different people and then give you just one spoon of the soup that you cooked? So I don%oup that you cooked? So I don’t give a damn about what Nigerians think about me. They will never think anything good about me.‎

“I’d be surprised if any Yoruba man, if any northerner, any Nupe man having think anything good about me. I will be surprised.​ ​Even though I’m married to a Yoruba woman, yes, I will be surprised because my action is injurious to them.

​”​They enjoyed the money that they never suffered for. Today Lagos is achieving but let Ijaw oil go let us see whether Lagos would be what it is. Let Ijaw oil be cut off and let us see whether Lagos will be anything.”

Alhaji Asari-Dokubo ​added, “I’m not a Nigerian. Nations are not imposed on people. People don’t sit down in Berlin or anywhere and make people Nigerians. Nations are created by the will of the people. My people have never accepted Nigeria and so, how can I be a Nigerian? Nobody can impose Nigeria on me.

“The free will of the people create nations. If everybody gathered together, the Ijaw people, you know which includes the kalabari people, nobody forced the Kalabari people to become Ijaw people, because naturally, they know they are Ijaw people.

“​N​obody will force an Owerri man, an Nkwere man to be an Igbo person, he naturally knows he is an Igbo person.

“So, if we want to be Nigerians, then we have to sit down, and decide for ourselves that today, we are going to be, or as separate identities, and accept Nigeria as our country, as our nation and we become Nigerians. We’ve not done that.

“When I go up north, do they see me as a Nigerian? They don’t! They call me ‘Nyamiri.’ They call me Nyamiri! When I go to Yoruba land, do they see me as a Nigerian? They call me ‘Omo Kobokobo.’ That’s what they call me! Omo Kobokobo.

“When a Yoruba man goes up north, they call him ‘Oyede Banza.’ When a Fulani man comes up to Yoruba land, what do they call him? They call him Gambari!

“I used to hear a story that there were about three people in a bus and the driver asked the conductor, how many people were in the bus and the conductor said two persons and one Gambari. He said shut up your mouth, is Gambari not a human being? But the conductor said that is your business o, me I know that in this bus there are two persons and one Gamari.

“So, if in the north there is a riot, they don’t kill Senegalese, they don’t kill British, they don’t kill Lebanese, they will kill a Yoruba man. They will kill an Igbo man, they will kill an Ijaw man. They will kill an Efik man, they will kill others but they will not kill a Lebanese, they don’t kill a Senegalese, they don’t kill Nigerien or Malian. That clearly shows that they don’t need you.

“Listen to the interview of that rogue that they are celebrating. People who joined to steal Ijaw people’s resources, Ahmadu Bello. What did he say in his interview? ‘That if they want to employ people in the north, they will first of all take Europeans and so on, then when it comes, if they are going to consider Africans they will take Sudanese and so on but when they are going to consider other Nigerians, they will take them on contract. It is there, they can’t deny it.

“What country are you talking about? Obafemi Awolowo said Nigeria is just a geographical residence. But me, I’m not a Nigerian, I will never be a Nigerian!”

