“I am so proud of you both” – Ivanka Trump to Chibok Girls who Escaped Boko Haram

U.S. president Donald Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka sent a lovely message to Joy Bishara, 20, and Lydia Pogu, 19 who escaped from the hands of Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, via Facebook. Bishara and Pogu escaped the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 by jumping off the truck while being transported from their school where almost 300 of […]

The post “I am so proud of you both” – Ivanka Trump to Chibok Girls who Escaped Boko Haram appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

