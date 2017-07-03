Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SABC axes radio presenter for calling Zuma a ‘zombie’ – News24

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

SABC axes radio presenter for calling Zuma a 'zombie'
News24
Durban – The public broadcaster has terminated the contract of Lotus FM radio presenter Ravi Govender after he called President Jacob Zuma a “zombie”, the SABC confirmed on Monday. "I can confirm that his contract has been terminated," SABC …
Edward vows to protect his dad after Lotus FM presenter calls Zuma a 'zombie'Citizen
President's son mulls legal action over radio presenter's Zuma 'zombie' slurSowetanLIVE
Lotus FM presenter under fire for calling Zuma a “zombie”The South African
Independent Online –The Zimbabwe Mail
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.