SABC axes radio presenter for calling Zuma a ‘zombie’ – News24
News24
SABC axes radio presenter for calling Zuma a 'zombie'
Durban – The public broadcaster has terminated the contract of Lotus FM radio presenter Ravi Govender after he called President Jacob Zuma a “zombie”, the SABC confirmed on Monday. "I can confirm that his contract has been terminated," SABC …
