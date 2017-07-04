I did not benefit from N450m contract, ex-Gov. Nyame tells court

Former Gov. Jolly Nyame of Taraba, has told an FCT High Court that he did not benefit from the N450 million contract he approved for the purchase of office equipment and stationery while in office. Nyame made the refutal on Monday when he was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Hassan Fagimite. The News […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

