I Did Not Sue Police, Some People Want To Put Me In More Trouble – Evans

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, on Sunday said he did not ask any lawyer to sue the police in a bid to secure his release.

Evans made the disclosure in an interview with Channels Television.

Evans claimed that the lawsuit by a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje against the police were an attempt by some people to put him in more trouble.

He said, “I have no hand in any case filed against the police and I did not speak with any lawyer or my father to fill a case on my behalf.

“All I will say is that they should temper justice with mercy.”

The 36-year-old father of five said should the police release him, he would not leave detention because his kidnap victims would kill him.

Recall that Ogungbeje had on June 28 filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit at the federal high court in Lagos seeking that the court compel police to release Evans.

In the suit, Evans asked the court to compel the Nigerian Police Force to either “charge him to court or release him from custody”.

The post I Did Not Sue Police, Some People Want To Put Me In More Trouble – Evans appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

