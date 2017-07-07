I didn’t sign letter rejecting Bishop —Ibe

By Onozure Dania

A member of the Ahiara Diocese World-Wide Laity Council, Mr Charles Ibe, has denied being part of the signatory that signed the letter, rejecting Bishop Peter Okpalaeke, which was published in an online platform on July 1, 2017.

Mr Ibe, who was listed as the number 12, out of the 184, on the signatories that signed the rejection of Bishop Peter Okpalaeke, on the said online medium, said “I, on behalf of my family and the IBERI Dynasty of Ogwuama Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise at large, hereby reject the inclusion of my name, Charles Ibe, on the list of signatories in the statement by the Ahiara Diocese World-Wide Laity Council of July 1, 2017, issued vide the online platform. I was never consulted prior to the publication. I consider it improper for the writer to have done so but he blatantly violated my rights. I am considering legal action over the matter if they fail to do the needful.”

The online medium had said on December 7, 2012, that Pope Benedict XVI appointed Monsignor Peter Okpalaeke of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, as the Bishop-elect of the Episcopal See of Ahiara Mbaise Diocese.

It said that Fr. Okpalaeke is to replace His Lordship, Late Most Rev. Dr. Victor Chikwe, who passed away on September 16, 2010.

The publication had alleged among others that due process was not followed, adding that Ahiara Diocese rejections was a violation of the canonical process (Can. 377& 2), that produced Bishop Okpalaeke. We want a Shepherd that will pass through the Gate of the Sheepfold and not one that climbs 10:1 over elsewhere (John).

