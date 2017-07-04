‘I don’t care about flaunting my wealth on social media, I have 10 pieces of land in Lagos’ – Reekado Banks – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
TheNewsGuru
|
'I don't care about flaunting my wealth on social media, I have 10 pieces of land in Lagos' – Reekado Banks
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Not all celebrities are about flaunting their wealth on social media, as Reekado Banks made us understand in NET TV's Secret Questions. According to the Mavin singer, he is not under any pressure to flaunt his wealth on social media. 'I am not a car freak.
I own ten pieces of land ,I don't show off on social media- Reekado Banks
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!