Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I don’t care about flaunting my wealth on social media, I have 10 pieces of land in Lagos’ – Reekado Banks – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

'I don't care about flaunting my wealth on social media, I have 10 pieces of land in Lagos' – Reekado Banks
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Not all celebrities are about flaunting their wealth on social media, as Reekado Banks made us understand in NET TV's Secret Questions. According to the Mavin singer, he is not under any pressure to flaunt his wealth on social media. 'I am not a car freak.
I own ten pieces of land ,I don't show off on social media- Reekado BanksTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.