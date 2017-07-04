I don’t know Buhari’s health condition — APC spokesperson

Spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he did not know the health situation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Channels Television quoted the party’s spokesperson as saying: “I don’t know the health status of the president…the party, APC, does not know either.”

Abdullahi later confirmed that he informed Nigerians that he doesn’t know how the president’s health was faring because he wasn’t in a position to know.

“I am not a government official and I am not a member of his family, so I wasn’t in a position to know. Those who should know would know,’’ Abdullahi said.

President Buhari has not been seen in public since he departed for London on a second medical leave on May 7.

Many Nigerians heard his voice for the first time last Saturday when the State House released an audio message said to be from him. The message was recorded in Hausa to greet Nigerians for the Edi-el-Fitr holidays.

Unlike during his first trip when his political associates flocked to London to see him and beam the images of their visits back home, no one has distributed any pictures with the president in the latest trip, which passed the 50-day mark last week.

His wife, Aisha, said she saw him during a trip to London last month, but no pictures were circulated, fuelling rumours that she was prevented from seeing the President.

The post I don’t know Buhari’s health condition — APC spokesperson appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

