Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t know what people mean by ‘restructuring Nigeria’ – Odigie-Oyegun

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The APC National Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun, says he does not understand the restructuring of Nigeria several groups and individuals are clamouring for. Odigie-Oyegun, who insisted that his party stood for true federalism, alleged that some persons mischievously misrepresented what he said last Thursday on the state of the nation. His words, “I do not know what […]

I don’t know what people mean by ‘restructuring Nigeria’ – Odigie-Oyegun

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.