Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Had Verbal Agreement With Ghana@60 Committee – Chief Moomen – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

I Had Verbal Agreement With Ghana@60 Committee – Chief Moomen
Peace FM Online
Playwright and poet, Chief Moomen has said he had a verbal agreement with the Ghana@60 Committee for the production of his Wogbejeke play for Ghana's 60th-anniversary celebration. Chief Moomen had complained that he has only been paid GHc100, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.