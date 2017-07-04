Pages Navigation Menu

I Have Listened to Audio Tape Ordering Northerners to Kill Igbos on October 1st – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has uncovered an alleged plot by some Northerners to slaughter Igbos on October 1st, 2017.

The former Minister via his Twitter handle made the claim Tuesday Morning, saying, “I heard the audio inciting northerners to slaughter Igbos on Oct. 1st.

“Failure to stop this from happening by govt will result in civil war.”

Fani-Kayode warned seriously that the move may lead to another civil war if nothing is done immediately.

 

 

__________

