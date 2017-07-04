I have obtained audio tape ordering Northerners to slaughter Igbos on Oct 1 – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed alleged underground plans by the Northerners to slaughter Igbo people on October 1. The former Minister via his Twitter handle made the claim Tuesday Morning, saying, “I heard the audio inciting northerners to slaughter Igbos on Oct. 1st. “Failure to stop this from happening by govt will result […]

