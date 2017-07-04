‘I just write for myself’ – Runtown amid claims he sold ‘Aye’ to Davido – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Pages Navigation Menu

'I just write for myself' – Runtown amid claims he sold 'Aye' to Davido
Nigerian music star, Runtown has had to once again deny speculation that he sold a hit song to pop star, Davido. Runtown, who recently welcomed a baby boy, has long been mooted as the true owner of the song, 'Aye'. But in a chat with Punch, the singer …
