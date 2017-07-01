I made more money when I was fat than when I became slim’ – Lepacious Bose

A popular comedienne, Lepacious Bose, on Saturday said she made more money when she was overweight than when she became slim. Bose said this at a news conference to mark the 2nd anniversary of Herbal Pro’s flagship product, EZ Slim and the Unveiling of Nigeria’s First Online Health and Wellness Newsletter in Lagos. ”I was […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

