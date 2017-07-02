Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I made more money when I was fat than when I became slim’ – Lepacious Bose

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A popular comedienne, Lepacious Bose, on Saturday said she made more money when she was overweight than when she became slim, TheNation reports. Bose said this at a news conference to mark the 2nd anniversary of Herbal Pro’s flagship product, EZ Slim and the Unveiling of Nigeria’s First Online Health and Wellness Newsletter in Lagos. ”I …

The post ‘I made more money when I was fat than when I became slim’ – Lepacious Bose appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.