Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Made More Money While I Was Obese – Lepacious Bose Reveals

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian comedienne, Lepacious Bose who underwent a tremendous weight loss program has revealed that she made more money when she was fat compared to her present slim figure. Speaking on Saturday, the comedienne who had in the past months encouraged fat people to shed more weight and stay fit revealed that she was well paid…

The post I Made More Money While I Was Obese – Lepacious Bose Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.