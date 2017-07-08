Pages Navigation Menu

“I Married As A Virgin” – Yoruba Actress, Biodun Okeowo Says

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo in a chat with Vanguard, said she was a virgin before she got married. The actress condemned the high rate of premarital s*x, that in the past, men disassociate with women that are not virgins. “It is saddening that premarital s*x has taken over our time. In the past, most …

