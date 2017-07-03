Pages Navigation Menu

I met N1,500 in Mubi North LG account – Chairman, Musa Bello

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Chairman, Mubi North Local Government in Adamawa, Alhaji Musa Bello, said on Monday that he met only N1,500 in the account of the local council when he assumed office. Bello told newsmen that at the time, the council had faced drastic revenue shortfall which made it difficult to even pay salaries “I met only N1,500 […]

