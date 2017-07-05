I need my ‘babaringa’, 65 pairs of shoes – Bala Mohammed cries out

Former minister of the FCT, Mr. Bala Mohammed has filled a motion before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gudu District, seeking the retrieval of his personal effects from his house. Mohammed through his legal counsel, Mr. Frank Molokwu, is praying the FCT Court to grant him entry into his house located […]

I need my ‘babaringa’, 65 pairs of shoes – Bala Mohammed cries out

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

