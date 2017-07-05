Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I need my ‘babaringa’, 65 pairs of shoes – Bala Mohammed cries out

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former minister of the FCT, Mr. Bala Mohammed has filled a motion before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gudu District, seeking the retrieval of his personal effects from his house. Mohammed through his legal counsel, Mr. Frank Molokwu, is praying the FCT Court to grant him entry into his house located […]

I need my ‘babaringa’, 65 pairs of shoes – Bala Mohammed cries out

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.