I never sued the Nigeria Police – Kidnapper Evans

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, has denied that he filed a suit against the police,for alleged illegal detention and unconstitutional media trial. However, he told Channels Television on Sunday from police detention, that the lawsuits were attempts by some people to put him in more trouble. He said “I have no hand in any …

