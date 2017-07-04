I only know of Sauti Sol, other Kenyan artistes are lazy- Ugandan artiste Bebe Cool claims

TUKO.CO.KE

'Kenyan artistes are lazy' is the main takeaway in a recent interview with Ugandan artist Bebe Cool. The African Gal singer in an interview with The Insyder claimed that he only acknowledges one Kenyan artiste and the rest are lazy. “To tell the truth …



and more »