‘I pray Bobrisky dies during surgery just like Stella Obasanjo’ – Nigerian lady blows hot

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

Twitter users are not having it easy over a statement made by a Nigerian Jeweler! Hannah Ephraim with handle @tosynshawty is under fire after she wished Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky death – According to her ‘Let him die during surgery just like Stella Obasanjo’….Checkout the replies she got below;

Hello. Add your message here.