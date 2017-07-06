‘I pray Bobrisky dies during surgery just like Stella Obasanjo’ – Nigerian lady blows hot

Twitter users are not having it easy over a statement made by a Nigerian Jeweler! Hannah Ephraim with handle @tosynshawty is under fire after she wished Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky death – According to her ‘Let him die during surgery just like Stella Obasanjo’….Checkout the replies she got below;

