“I Pray…” Chidinma on How She deals with Stormy Times | Watch her Vibe NG Interview

Nigerian singer Chidinma in a new interview with Vibe NG discusses her life, music, relationship with Flavour, project fame, hair controversies and more. She says her relationship with Flavour is normal and sees him only as her music partner. When asked about her thoughts on domestic violence facing the entertainment industry, she described it as “terrible”. She explains […]

The post “I Pray…” Chidinma on How She deals with Stormy Times | Watch her Vibe NG Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

