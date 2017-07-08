Pages Navigation Menu

I Respect Old Men, Don’t Insult Our Enemies – Nnamdi Kanu Tells Biafra Agitators

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu has advised the Biafra agitators not to insults their enemies because he respects old men.

While addressing of group of IPOB members who visited him in Umuahia, Kanu stated that they now have enemies within who are trying to create confusion in their midst

WATCH VIDEO BELOW..

 

 

