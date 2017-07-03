Pages Navigation Menu

“I self service Twice Weekly, So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me” – Popular Ghanaian Musician

In an interview on ‘The Adwen’ show on e.TV Ghana, Ghanaian musician Wanlov, revealed that staying a week without s*x is a ‘No No’ for him. He went further to disclose that when he’s got no girl to have s*x with, he falls back to self service, which he does twice a week to get …

The post “I self service Twice Weekly, So My Sperm Won’t Get Spoilt In Me” – Popular Ghanaian Musician appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

