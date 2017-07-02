Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why I felt embarrassed speaking to Messi – Neymar – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Why I felt embarrassed speaking to Messi – Neymar
Daily Post Nigeria
Neymar has revealed he was “embarrassed” to talk to Lionel Messi, when he first arrived at Barcelona from Santos in 2013. The Brazilian says he felt like he was in a video game, any time he entered the dressing room and saw some of the players. Neymar …
Neymar: 'Barcelona was like a video game'Sports Mole
Man Utd ready to meet Neymar release clause if he wants Barcelona exit – reportsDaily Star
Man Utd, PSG in Neymar contact about Barcelona buyout clauseTribal Football
Mirror.co.uk –Goal.com –Oneindia –AS English
all 20 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.