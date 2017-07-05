Pages Navigation Menu

‘I took to robbery to finance the launch of my gospel album’ – 28-year-old Suspect

‎A 28-year-old self-acclaimed gospel musician arrested by the police for armed robbery has said that he took to crime to source money for the production of his maiden album. The suspect, Nurudeen Ogundairo, made the explanation to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday at Eleweran police headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State where he was paraded alongside 36 […]

