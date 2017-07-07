Pages Navigation Menu

I used to steal jokes from ‘Night of a Thousand Laughs’, says Falz

RAPPER/COMIC-ACTOR Falz has said that he and his friends used to steal jokes from popular comedy show, ‘Night of a Thousand Laughs’. The ‘Wedhone Sir’ singer said he started entertaining people as a member of a group called ‘Schoolboys’ in Olasore Secondary School, Osun state. “We were gaining quite some ground in school… there was […]

