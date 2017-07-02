Pages Navigation Menu

I want to avenge my brother’s death – 21-year-old arrested with gun

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 21-year-old has been arrested with firearm by operatives of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria. He was nabbed around Rukpokwu axis, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. The young man, who hails from Aguleri in Anambra State gave his name as Chineye Nzeche. Upon interrogation, the suspect said he bought the pistol to […]

