I Was A Virgin Until I Got To Lagos – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I Was A Virgin Until I Got To Lagos
Information Nigeria
Singer, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, popularly known by his stage name, Humblesmith has declared that he was a virgin before he came to Lagos.. But then, his vrginity disappeared after he got to Lagos, claims that Girls in Lagos are way too more exposed.
'I lost my virginity in Lagos'- Humblesmith
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!