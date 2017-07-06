Pages Navigation Menu

I Was A Virgin Until I Got To Lagos

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, popularly known by his stage name, Humblesmith has declared that he was a virgin before he came to Lagos.. But then, his vrginity disappeared after he got to Lagos, claims that Girls in Lagos are way too more exposed. He made this disclosure in an interview with Broadway TV. Smith also revealed that he’s …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

