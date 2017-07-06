Pages Navigation Menu

I will deal with you if you encroach on farms – Al-Makura warns herdsmen

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura has vowed to deal with herdsmen who violate government grazing rules by encroach on farms where crops are destroyed by their cattle. According to Al-Makura, his administration will stop at nothing in taking stringent measure against any herdsman that goes beyond the demarcations that were dedicated for grazing. […]

