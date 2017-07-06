Pages Navigation Menu

“I will Eat your Liver” – Philippines President Duterte Threatens Islamic Terrorists

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte, threatened to eat the livers of Islamic terrorists who were responsible for the beheading of 2 Vietnamese Sailors. He said of the terrorists in a speech to local officials, “I will eat your liver if you want me to. Give me salt and vinegar and I will eat it raw…

