IAWPA Appoints Elder Onanuga, Hon Ayuba Country Director, President

By Anthony Ada-Abraham, Abuja

The International Association of World Peace Advocates, a peace advocacy group has appointed Amb Elder Tunde Onanuga and Amb Ayuba Mohammed Bello as its country Director and Country President respectively.

Elder Tunde Onanuga is a renowned pension consultant and the Chief Executive officer of Firstland General Services Ltd. While Hon Ayuba Mohammed Bello is a serving member of the House of Representatives representing Jere Federal Constituency.

Their appointments were made known to journalists by the spokesman of the association, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke in Abuja.

Nkweke said the appointments were as a result of their commitment to the association which led to their confirmation by the International Council of the association which took place in London earlier this year.

He said by their appointments, they are expected to pilot the affairs of the association in Nigeria and also ensure that the activities of the United Nations especially in the areas of peace building, climate change and Sustainable Development goals which is the cardinal areas of interest of the association are taken to the grassroots in Nigeria.

Amb. Nkweke also told newsmen that their inauguration as well as that of various state directors in the northern part of the country will hold on July 29th. 2017. He said other activities that will hold that same day include honouring various personalities in the country which include among others, wife of former Vice President of Nigeria Mrs. Titi Abubakar Atiku.

He said the association opted for July 29th 2017 because they will join the United Nations in celebrating the International day against human trafficking which usually hold on 30th of July yearly

The post IAWPA Appoints Elder Onanuga, Hon Ayuba Country Director, President appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

