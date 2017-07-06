Ibadan City Polytechnic UTME Admission Screening Form 2017/2018 Out.

The Ibadan City Polytechnic hereby inform all UTME Candidates Seeking Admission in the institution that admission has been offered for admission in any of the following National Diploma (ND) courses for 2017/2018 academic session: COURSES AVAILABLE 1. Computer Science 2. Computer Engineering 3. Electrical/Electronics Engineering 4. Statistics 5. Business Administration & Management ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS You can …

The post Ibadan City Polytechnic UTME Admission Screening Form 2017/2018 Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

