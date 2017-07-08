IBB urges APDA leaders to promote peace, unity

Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has advised the national leadership of the newly-registered political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance(APDA) to use the party’s platform to preach unity and peace in the country. Babangida gave the advice when he received APDA delegation led by its National Chairman, Malam Mohhammed Shitu, who paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday at his Minna residence.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

