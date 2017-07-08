Pages Navigation Menu

IBB urges APDA leaders to promote peace, unity

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has advised the national leadership of the newly-registered political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance(APDA) to use the party’s platform to preach unity and peace in the country. Babangida gave the advice when he received APDA delegation led by its National Chairman, Malam Mohhammed Shitu, who paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday at his Minna residence.

