Ibeju-Lekki land dispute: We’re rightful owners —Fragend group

…No, it is a lie, residents speak

By Ebun Sessou & Chigoziri Onuoha

The land dispute between Chief Frank Anebe of Fragend Group and over 250 residents in Shapati area of Ibeju Lekki, has taken another dimension. As Fragend Group of companies is claiming rightful ownership of the hectares of land located in Shapati, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, the residents are crying foul alleging act of intimidation, oppression and unlawful take over and destruction of their property.

Residents had earlier claimed that the Fragend group in a bid to forcefully chased them away from their property engaged the services of land grabbers (Ajagungbale) who unleashed terror on them recently.

But, the Public Relation Officer of the company, Mr. Segun told Saturday Vanguard, that the company bought the hectares of land from the Adesalu and Jelili families.

“We purchased the property about 17 years ago. We started the process of regularizing the documents in Alausa when we discovered that the place was actually a Lagos state government acquired area.

“It was acquired for the purposes of agriculture and industrialization, but we met with the state government and bought the hectares of land afresh.

“We have the documents given to us by Lagos state government and the families that sold the land to us. We have receipts of all the payments and we have been able to perfect all the necessary documentation including the Certificate of Occupancy, C-of-O.

Mukayi Falola who spoke on behalf of residents told Saturday Vanguard that, “we were surprised when area boys came here with guns and started terrorizing us. We held a meeting with the King and he told us to allow them construct the fence before they will know what to do.

This land does not belong to Fragend alone. The land is about 25 hectares and some of us have been here before Fragend. We have reported the case to state government and it didn’t listen to us. We brought journalists here and they fought them with guns. They also beat someone here and the person died within one month. The federal and the state government didn’t listen to us.

We are appealing to Fragend group, state government and all the people concerned to help us. We cannot leave the land for Fragend. We have families including wives and children. Fragend should leave us alone because there is no place to go”, he pleaded.

