Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IBM’s Trade Finance Solution on Blockchain to Be Adopted by 7 European Banks

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The banking industry’s infatuation with blockchain technology is well known. In the forefront of the development of distributed ledger solutions for the industry is the tech giant IBM which is currently working on a trade finance solution for leading European banking institutions. IBM identified the project addressing the present challenges faced by the trade finance … Continue reading IBM’s Trade Finance Solution on Blockchain to Be Adopted by 7 European Banks

The post IBM’s Trade Finance Solution on Blockchain to Be Adopted by 7 European Banks appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.