IBM’s Trade Finance Solution on Blockchain to Be Adopted by 7 European Banks

The banking industry’s infatuation with blockchain technology is well known. In the forefront of the development of distributed ledger solutions for the industry is the tech giant IBM which is currently working on a trade finance solution for leading European banking institutions. IBM identified the project addressing the present challenges faced by the trade finance … Continue reading IBM’s Trade Finance Solution on Blockchain to Be Adopted by 7 European Banks

The post IBM’s Trade Finance Solution on Blockchain to Be Adopted by 7 European Banks appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

